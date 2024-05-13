Facts

20:53 13.05.2024

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Military units that are defending Kharkiv and the region have already received or will soon receive funds from the city budget to purchase what they need, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"I am in close contact with the commanders of the units defending the city and region. I know their needs, and I must say – Kharkiv has already allocated funds to some brigades, and in the near future it will transfer money to the rest of our defenders. We are talking about millions and millions so that the military can purchase what is necessary to destroy the enemy, " he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The official also called on local businesses and deputies to financially support the region's defenders.

"I also urge local businesses, deputies of the city council, elected officials of the regional and district councils of the region, as well as deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from Kharkiv and the region to contribute their money to the defense of the city and the region," Terekhov said.

Умєров і Сирський у Києві обговорили зі старшим директором з питань Європи в Раді нацбезпеки США ситуацію на полі бою і потреби ЗСУ

