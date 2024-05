Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council arrives in Kyiv – Brink

Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at the U.S. National Security Council, has arrived in Kyiv on a visit, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said.

“Great to welcome back Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council Mike Carpenter to Kyiv. The U.S. reiterates our unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal aggression,” Brink said on X Monday.