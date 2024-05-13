URCS warns of fake info on social networks about provision of social assistance

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) warns about the appearance in social networks of false information about the alleged issuance of social assistance from the organization to all citizens.

"This information has nothing to do with the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross. We do not make such payments. We inform you about all available programs and financial support in official sources," the URCS said on Facebook on Monday.

URCS said that information is spreading on social networks about the alleged issuance of social assistance from the Red Cross for all citizens. The scammers indicate that the assistance includes food, medicines, humanitarian aid and cash payments, and personal information must be provided to receive it.

URCS called on citizens to check information on official sources of the Ukrainian Red Cross, one of which is the organization's website - https://redcross.org.ua/.