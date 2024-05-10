Facts

19:47 10.05.2024

Ukraine, Slovakia agree to increase electricity transit, launch Kyiv-Košice train – Čaputová

1 min read
Ukraine, Slovakia agree to increase electricity transit, launch Kyiv-Košice train – Čaputová

An agreement to increase the transit of electricity and launch the Kyiv-Košice train has been reached between Ukraine and Slovakia during the visit of Slovak leader Zuzana Čaputová to Kyiv and her meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am glad that cooperation between our countries will continue. Our cooperation, pragmatic and practical, focuses on infrastructure. We have agreed to complete the construction of a train that will run on the route Kyiv-Košice, and to increase the transit of electricity," Čaputová said at a press conference with Zelenskyy.

She also noted that after the recent presidential elections in Slovakia, which were won by Peter Pellegrini, Slovak society has not changed.

"Many people continue to stand by Ukraine, show solidarity, and help. I am confident that people in Slovakia will continue to be friends of Ukraine," Čaputová said.

Tags: #electricity #transit #slovakia

MORE ABOUT

19:31 10.05.2024
After attacks on May 8 D.Trading increases electricity imports fourfold

After attacks on May 8 D.Trading increases electricity imports fourfold

19:06 10.05.2024
Shmyhal at meeting with Čaputová: We expect that Slovakia's support to be unshakable

Shmyhal at meeting with Čaputová: We expect that Slovakia's support to be unshakable

18:09 10.05.2024
President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

17:09 10.05.2024
Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Slovakia should integrate their entrepreneurship potential as much as possible – Zelenskyy

14:37 10.05.2024
President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

President of Slovak Republic Caputova arrives in Kyiv on farewell visit

20:22 08.05.2024
USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

17:42 08.05.2024
Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

14:17 08.05.2024
Ukrenergo calls for reasonable consumption of electricity in evening to avoid outage schedules

Ukrenergo calls for reasonable consumption of electricity in evening to avoid outage schedules

11:44 06.05.2024
Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

21:28 01.05.2024
Slovakia provides temporary protection to Medvedchuk's associate, who was responsible for pro-Russian propaganda in Europe – media

Slovakia provides temporary protection to Medvedchuk's associate, who was responsible for pro-Russian propaganda in Europe – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

Biden orders $400 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Critical phase of war will come in next two months – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander

President of Slovakia: Tragedy in Ukraine must be stopped, entire civilized world must take part in this

EXPLOSION IN ZAPORZHIA REPORTED – ADMINISTRATION

LATEST

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

New US military aid package includes ammunition, Highmars, Bradleys, armored personnel carriers – Department of Defense

Yermak: Successes of struggle at front, Global Peace Summit to bring results for just peace in Ukraine

Russia unable to use May 9 parades to demonstrate military strength due to significant losses in Ukraine – British intelligence

Canada to allocate over $55 mln to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Klitschko, Brink examine restored glass dome in Teacher's House, damaged due to missile strike

In area of Nestryha Island, hostilities continue constantly, hundreds of FPV drones used

Govt approves starting price of auction for radio frequency spectrum of mobile communications in range of 2100, 2300 and 2600 MHz

Govt approves increase in excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco products from July 1, 2024 to minimum level established in EU

Cabinet authorizes Emergency Service to perform functions of national coordinator of Ukraine's participation in EU Civil Protection Mechanism

AD
AD
AD
AD