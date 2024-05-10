Ukraine, Slovakia agree to increase electricity transit, launch Kyiv-Košice train – Čaputová

An agreement to increase the transit of electricity and launch the Kyiv-Košice train has been reached between Ukraine and Slovakia during the visit of Slovak leader Zuzana Čaputová to Kyiv and her meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am glad that cooperation between our countries will continue. Our cooperation, pragmatic and practical, focuses on infrastructure. We have agreed to complete the construction of a train that will run on the route Kyiv-Košice, and to increase the transit of electricity," Čaputová said at a press conference with Zelenskyy.

She also noted that after the recent presidential elections in Slovakia, which were won by Peter Pellegrini, Slovak society has not changed.

"Many people continue to stand by Ukraine, show solidarity, and help. I am confident that people in Slovakia will continue to be friends of Ukraine," Čaputová said.