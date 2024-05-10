Shmyhal at meeting with Čaputová: We expect that Slovakia's support to be unshakable

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, at a meeting with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, expressed hope that Slovakia's support will be unshakable.

"I am glad to have a meeting in Kyiv with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová. I expressed my sincere gratitude to her for the support of our state and the Ukrainian people during her tenure in office. From the first days of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ms. Čaputová became one of the leaders of international support for Ukraine," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel.

"I separately noted the initiative of the Slovak public to raise funds for the purchase of ammunition for our country. We managed to collect more than EUR 4 million. This shows the strong friendship and solidarity between our peoples," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

The parties discussed the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine, which is the only way for a diplomatic end to the war. "I stressed that Russia must pay for crimes and destruction. It is important not only to seize Russian assets, but also to convict all Russian criminals, including Putin and his henchmen," Shmyhal said.