Facts

14:02 09.05.2024

SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots in Krasnodar region – source

1 min read

On Thursday night, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles attacked two oil transshipment depots near the city of Anapa in Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This night, the 'bavovna blossomed' at two oil depots in the village of Yurovka near Anapa in Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation... it was a successful operation of SBU strike drones," an informed source said on Thursday.

According to him, these oil depots are transshipment ones - for supplying fuel to Russian troops in Crimea, since they are located near the peninsula.

"Videos of fires caused by the hits are being circulated in Russian public pages. Local authorities say that the fires are being eliminated by 62 people and more than 100 pieces of equipment, which means that the fire is burning powerfully," the agency's interlocutor added.

Tags: #drones #depots

