Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with PM of Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Wednesday evening.

"I thanked His Royal Highness for his continued support of the Peace Formula and his personal desire to help restore a just peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to the head of state, he discussed a number of current bilateral issues with the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.