Facts

09:19 09.05.2024

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with PM of Saudi Arabia

1 min read
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with PM of Saudi Arabia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Wednesday evening.

"I thanked His Royal Highness for his continued support of the Peace Formula and his personal desire to help restore a just peace for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to the head of state, he discussed a number of current bilateral issues with the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:42 09.05.2024
Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

12:29 07.05.2024
Zelenskyy invites Greek companies to participate in restoration of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes in Odesa region

Zelenskyy invites Greek companies to participate in restoration of civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes in Odesa region

19:50 06.05.2024
Zelenskyy: President of Lithuania confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland, expresses readiness to actively promote participation of other countries

Zelenskyy: President of Lithuania confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland, expresses readiness to actively promote participation of other countries

19:19 06.05.2024
Zelenskyy, Kallas discuss upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, finalisation of bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy, Kallas discuss upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, finalisation of bilateral security agreement

10:31 03.05.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with British FM Cameron in Kyiv

Zelenskyy holds meeting with British FM Cameron in Kyiv

21:25 02.05.2024
Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

20:50 01.05.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

20:49 01.05.2024
Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing seven new security documents – Zelenskyy

21:02 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

20:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Two hydroelectric power plants decommissioned – Ukrhydroenergo

SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots in Krasnodar region – source

Zelenskyy calls for increasing cooperation between communities of Ukraine, Europe

Rada dismisses Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky

European Parliament President arrives in Kyiv

LATEST

Two hydroelectric power plants decommissioned – Ukrhydroenergo

SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots in Krasnodar region – source

Zelenskyy: PM of Ireland confirms his participation in Peace Summit

Rada dismisses Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky

European Parliament President arrives in Kyiv

German Minister for Economic Cooperation, Development arrives in Kyiv

Rada dismisses Dpty PM, Minister of Restoration Kubrakov

In Nikopol, two killed, two wounded as result of morning shelling – local authorities

HACC arrests Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy with alternative of posting UAH 20 mln bail

Zelenskyy signs decrees on appointment of more than 100 judges

AD
AD
AD
AD