Facts

17:56 08.05.2024

krzaliznytsia restores railway track in Kherson damaged by Russian attack in the morning

1 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has repaired damage to the railway track in Kherson that resulted from a night attack by the Russian Federation, the company reported on Telegram.

"Railway workers have completed repairs to the track damaged as a result of shelling at the Kherson station. Tomorrow's trips are on schedule," the company said.

It was previously reported that due to a Russian attack on civilian railway infrastructure on the morning of May 8, the tracks and station in Kherson were damaged. The movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was limited to Mykolaiv, from where passengers traveled to Kherson by bus.

Tags: #kherson #ukrzaliznytsia

