Ukrainian Navy: Sea mine destroyed in Odesa region

The forces and means of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a sea mine in Odesa region, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Today, another dangerous find was discovered in Odesa region – an anchor mine that washed up on the coast. Using the forces and means of the Ukrainian Navy, the dangerous ammunition was neutralized through a controlled detonation in compliance with all necessary safety measures," according to a statement published in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Navy said 'in total, during the war with Russia, military sailors have already destroyed dozens of similar mines – both under water and drifting or those that washed up on the coast."