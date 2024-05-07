Facts

16:57 07.05.2024

One person injured, buildings damaged, fire breaks out after enemy airstrike on Komyshuvakha – regional administration

Russian occupation forces inflicted two airstrikes on the town of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, on Tuesday. One local resident was injured, buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out as a result of the attack, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Russian forces have inflicted two airstrikes on the town of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia district. A civilian was wounded. Buildings were damaged by a blast wave and debris, a fire broke out," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #attack #zaporizhia_region

