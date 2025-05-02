Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:28 02.05.2025

Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The Russian occupiers launched 2,560 drones over the territory of Ukraine during April 2025, which is about 1.5-fold less than in previous months, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) reported on Telegram on Friday.

According to the data received from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers launched 4,198 drones over Ukraine in March, 3,912 in February, and 2,567 in January.

At the same time, in April, the enemy launched 127 cruise, ballistic, and guided aircraft missiles, as well as missiles of other types, over Ukraine, which is significantly more than in previous months. It is reported that during March, the Russian occupiers launched 87 missiles of various types over Ukraine, during February – 99, and during January – 61.

"Every month — thousands of drones and dozens of missiles of various types. These statistics are not just numbers, but evidence of the systematic and targeted terror of the Russian Federation, which, despite all statements of readiness for peace, demonstrates a desire to continue fighting," the report notes.

Tags: #drones #ccd

