Zelenskyy with Meloni: Important that Ukraine's partners support development of Ukrainian army before invitation to NATO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with Chairperson of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni noted the importance of partners supporting the development of the Ukrainian army before Ukraine receives an invitation to NATO.

"We discussed coordination with partners regarding effective security guarantees for Ukraine and a possible framework for ensuring long-term security. I emphasized that the strongest and most cost-effective guarantee is NATO membership. Before Ukraine receives an invitation, it is extremely important that our partners support the development of our strong modern army, air defense, long-range capabilities and a combat-ready navy," he wrote on Telegram.

He noted that he also informed Meloni about his Friday meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance and a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump. The President also thanked for comprehensive support for Ukraine.

"I also stressed that before any negotiations, Europe, the USA and Ukraine must agree on a common defense and security strategy with a clear action plan. Europe must be a full participant in peace talks and efforts to prevent future wars," Zelenskyy stressed.