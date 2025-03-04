Meloni: We won’t send Italian soldiers to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said the idea of ​​sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, put forward by France and Great Britain, is "difficult to implement" and once again noted that Italy will not send its troops to Ukraine, the Italian prime minister said in an interview with Rai 1 Secolo television channel.

"Regarding the proposal to send European soldiers, put forward by France and Great Britain ... In my opinion, it is very difficult to implement, I am not sure about its effectiveness, this is the reason why, as you know, we said that we will not send Italian soldiers to Ukraine," said the head of the Italian government.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed in London the development of a joint action plan to end the war in Ukraine.