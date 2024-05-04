Kuleba congratulates Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn on bicycle

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba personally congratulated Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who cycled 1,700 km from Tallinn to Kyiv, collected more than EUR 30,000 for the Ukrainian army and drew the world's attention to Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports.

"I met Kristo on the porch of the Foreign Ministry and expressed sincere gratitude from our entire country for his action. Estonia is a small country, but Estonians have a big heart and strongly support Ukraine. Thanks to such sincere friends, there is faith that Ukraine will overcome all difficulties and win," the Telegram message says.