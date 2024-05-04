Facts

13:43 04.05.2024

Kuleba congratulates Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn on bicycle

1 min read
Kuleba congratulates Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn on bicycle

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba personally congratulated Estonian MP Kristo Enn Vaga, who cycled 1,700 km from Tallinn to Kyiv, collected more than EUR 30,000 for the Ukrainian army and drew the world's attention to Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports.

"I met Kristo on the porch of the Foreign Ministry and expressed sincere gratitude from our entire country for his action. Estonia is a small country, but Estonians have a big heart and strongly support Ukraine. Thanks to such sincere friends, there is faith that Ukraine will overcome all difficulties and win," the Telegram message says.

Tags: #estonia #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

14:22 03.05.2024
Kuleba, Cameron in Kyiv discuss accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, with main focus on air defense

Kuleba, Cameron in Kyiv discuss accelerating military assistance to Ukraine, with main focus on air defense

09:37 03.05.2024
Kuleba, Sikorski discuss positive trend in Ukrainian-Polish relations

Kuleba, Sikorski discuss positive trend in Ukrainian-Polish relations

15:03 01.05.2024
Kuleba invites Mongolian FM to visit Ukraine

Kuleba invites Mongolian FM to visit Ukraine

20:31 30.04.2024
Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

17:48 25.04.2024
Kuleba welcomes report of OSCE Moscow Mechanism on arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

Kuleba welcomes report of OSCE Moscow Mechanism on arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

19:19 24.04.2024
Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

14:43 23.04.2024
MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

15:42 22.04.2024
Kuleba to EU Foreign, Defense Ministers: The time for discussion is over, we need action

Kuleba to EU Foreign, Defense Ministers: The time for discussion is over, we need action

15:13 17.04.2024
Kuleba after Russian strike on Chernihiv: Innocent people would not have died if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities

Kuleba after Russian strike on Chernihiv: Innocent people would not have died if Ukraine had sufficient air defense capabilities

13:13 15.04.2024
Kuleba: NATO should implement separate Black Sea strategy to reduce Russia's destructive influence in region

Kuleba: NATO should implement separate Black Sea strategy to reduce Russia's destructive influence in region

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

LATEST

Meloni confirms Italy's commitment to organizing global peace summit for Ukraine in Switzerland

U.S. Ambassador: Military, economic aid, reform support, accountability are main goals of $61 bln allocated for Ukraine

Despite delay in U.S. Congressional approval of funding for Ukraine, USAID aid continues – Dpty Administrator

USAID announces $60 mln aid package for Ukraine's agricultural sector – Dpty Administrator

G7 considering plan to provide $50 bln in aid to Ukraine, initiated by USA

Klitschko: there cannot be strong, democratic and safe Europe without Ukraine as equal partner

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Yermak, Szijjártó discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Currently five multi-role Russian fighters, Su-34, Su-35 aircraft are in Black and Azov Seas

AD
AD
AD
AD