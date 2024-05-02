Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to improve their tactical position in the Serebriansky forestry area in Lyman direction, in turn, in Kupiansk direction there has recently been an increase in enemy activity, speaker of the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn said in comments to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the area of Serebriansky forestry, in Lyman direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have improved their tactical position," Voloshyn said.

Speaking about the situation in Kupiansk direction, the speaker noted that the enemy has recently been "moving forward" there, but the Russian occupiers are not carrying out such active assault operations as in neighboring directions.

"In this direction, our defenders are recording activity of the Russian army; the occupiers are bringing up personnel, ammunition, and military equipment. There is no extraordinary activity of the enemy in this area of ​​responsibility," Voloshyn said.

As the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia said, in particular, the enemy is carrying out artillery and mortar strikes on populated areas near the contact line, and is also conducting aerial reconnaissance.

"There is a possibility that the enemy's actions indicate that he has not abandoned his attempts and intentions to capture settlements around Kupiansk and the city itself," Voloshyn emphasized.