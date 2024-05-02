Facts

14:40 02.05.2024

Ukrainian Defense Forces improve tactical position in Serebriansky forestry area – Khortytsia Task Force

2 min read

The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to improve their tactical position in the Serebriansky forestry area in Lyman direction, in turn, in Kupiansk direction there has recently been an increase in enemy activity, speaker of the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn said in comments to Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the area of Serebriansky forestry, in Lyman direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have improved their tactical position," Voloshyn said.

Speaking about the situation in Kupiansk direction, the speaker noted that the enemy has recently been "moving forward" there, but the Russian occupiers are not carrying out such active assault operations as in neighboring directions.

"In this direction, our defenders are recording activity of the Russian army; the occupiers are bringing up personnel, ammunition, and military equipment. There is no extraordinary activity of the enemy in this area of ​​responsibility," Voloshyn said.

As the operational-strategic group of forces Khortytsia said, in particular, the enemy is carrying out artillery and mortar strikes on populated areas near the contact line, and is also conducting aerial reconnaissance.

"There is a possibility that the enemy's actions indicate that he has not abandoned his attempts and intentions to capture settlements around Kupiansk and the city itself," Voloshyn emphasized.

Tags: #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

17:05 02.04.2024
Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

09:41 25.03.2024
Russians lose almost 640 people over day

Russians lose almost 640 people over day

09:18 08.03.2024
Thirty drones shot down over southern regions – southern Defense Forces

Thirty drones shot down over southern regions – southern Defense Forces

09:58 06.03.2024
Defense forces eliminate 1,250 occupiers, 50 enemy artillery over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,250 occupiers, 50 enemy artillery over day – General Staff

09:23 06.03.2024
Defense forces destroy 38 out of 42 UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

Defense forces destroy 38 out of 42 UAVs attacking Ukraine at night

09:40 04.03.2024
Defense forces shoot down another enemy Su-34 – Air Force

Defense forces shoot down another enemy Su-34 – Air Force

11:33 02.03.2024
AFU: Defense forces destroy 14 Shahed-type UAVs, one Su-34 attacking Ukraine

AFU: Defense forces destroy 14 Shahed-type UAVs, one Su-34 attacking Ukraine

09:59 28.02.2024
Ten out of ten Shaheds shot down over Mykolaiv, Odesa regions at night – Defense Forces of southern Ukraine

Ten out of ten Shaheds shot down over Mykolaiv, Odesa regions at night – Defense Forces of southern Ukraine

09:54 15.02.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 13 out of 26 missiles at night – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 13 out of 26 missiles at night – AFU Air Force

18:42 13.02.2024
Air defense shoots down enemy X-59 aircraft on approach to Odesa, debris damage civilian infrastructure

Air defense shoots down enemy X-59 aircraft on approach to Odesa, debris damage civilian infrastructure

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

LATEST

Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, peace process without Russia unthinkable – Swiss FDFA

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukrnafta conducts first 3D seismic survey in 11 years

Kyiv region, Vodafone sign memo of cooperation – authorities

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Foreign Minister

Russian missile attack on Odesa destroys parcels worth UAH 3 mln in Nova Poshta

AD
AD
AD
AD