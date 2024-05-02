In Donetsk region, as result of shelling over past 24 hours, four civilians killed, eight wounded

In Donetsk region, as a result of shelling over the past 24 hours, four civilians were killed, eight were wounded, and multiple destructions of housing and civilian infrastructure were recorded, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"In Pokrovsk district in Maryinka community, one person was killed in Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka were shelled. In Hrodivka community, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka and Progres are under fire. In Kalynove, Novohrodivka community, one person was killed and two were wounded. In Horniak, Kurakhove community, two were killed and six wounded, a two-story building and 25 private houses were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

In Kramatorsk district in Lyman community, Yampil, Yampolivka, Zakitne and Terny were shelled. Houses in Raiske, Druzhkivka community, were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, ten houses and power lines were damaged. In Sloviansk, three multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Kalynove, Illinivka community, three private houses were damaged.

In Bakhmut district in Chasiv Yar community, nine private houses and an industrial building were damaged. Infrastructure in Toretsk was damaged.

"In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 18 times. Some 338 people were evacuated, including 42 children," Filashkin informed.