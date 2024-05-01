Facts

16:09 01.05.2024

Umerov briefs Irish counterpart about situation on battlefield, calls for investment in Ukrainian defense companies

Umerov briefs Irish counterpart about situation on battlefield, calls for investment in Ukrainian defense companies

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov had a phone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin, who is also the Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and called for investment in Ukrainian defense companies.

"Thanked him for his constant political and practical support for Ukraine in repelling Russian aggression. Ireland will continue to provide assistance to our country as part of the demining coalition. We are grateful for that," Umerov said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Informed about the situation on the battlefield. Ukraine is actively building fortifications. The Ukrainian army needs more weapons and ammunition, both to protect the civilian population and to support our operations on the frontlines. Urged my Irish colleague to invest in Ukrainian defense companies," the minister said.

