Facts

20:11 30.04.2024

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

2 min read

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko handed over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickups to the soldiers of the third separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces, purchased with funds allocated to the brigade by the capital, the mayor's press service said.

"Today we handed over 20 vehicles to the soldiers of the third separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces – brand new Toyota Hilux pickups. They will go to the front today. Since the beginning of this year, the city has allocated UAH 60 million from the budget for the third brigade. Half of these funds have already been purchased these pickups. Also this morning I returned from Donbas and brought aid to several units on the front line – FPV drones, Starlink systems. Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has already allocated almost UAH 6.5 billion from the budget for the needs of the military. And we will continue to increase assistance," Klitschko said.

Deputy commander of the third separate assault brigade Maksym Zhorin thanked the capital authorities and Kyiv community for their constant assistance to the military.

"There is no need to explain that a pickup truck is the most adapted vehicle for the modern front. These vehicles are extremely important for us. We will use some of the pickup trucks for evacuating fighters, some for deliveries, and some for logistics tasks. And all the vehicles will work for our common Victory over the Russian aggressor," Zhorin said.

 

 

 

Tags: #help #army #klitschko #zhorin

MORE ABOUT

20:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

20:22 30.04.2024
Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

19:38 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

21:17 26.04.2024
New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

10:08 26.04.2024
USA preparing to sign arms contracts for Ukraine for $6 bln – media

USA preparing to sign arms contracts for Ukraine for $6 bln – media

19:53 22.04.2024
US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

21:26 02.04.2024
NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

19:26 19.03.2024
White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

20:02 08.03.2024
Kuleba: Strategy of filtering aid to Ukraine drop by drop no longer works, strong decisions are end of war

Kuleba: Strategy of filtering aid to Ukraine drop by drop no longer works, strong decisions are end of war

20:49 07.03.2024
Zelenskyy: Conscripts to be sent to reserve from April

Zelenskyy: Conscripts to be sent to reserve from April

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

LATEST

Night missile attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander M – AFU Air Forces spokesperson

MFA launches AI to inform on consular issues

Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations, Dpty PM Vereschuk discuss cooperation with intl donors

Up to 8,000 Crimean Tatars leave Crimea since Sept 2022 – Chubarov

AFU eliminate 1,120 invaders over day

Three people killed due to missile attack on Odesa – region’s head

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

AD
AD
AD
AD