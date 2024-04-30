Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the government of Norway, led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, for the decision to increase support to Ukraine by $600 million.

"I appreciate that the majority of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, which is our top priority for protecting lives. We value Norway’s unfaltering support, understanding of our pressing needs, and willingness to stand by our side in the most critical time. Together, we are defending Ukraine and the rest of Europe from Russian terror," Zelenskyy said on the X social network on Tuesday.