Latvia to provide Ukraine with new package of military aid to improve air defense – PM

The Government of Latvia approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine that includes anti-aircraft guns and tactical unmanned surveillance systems, Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa has announced on Tuesday.

"The government has just approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems, as well as other essential material and technical assets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will help improve both Ukraine's air defense and intelligence capabilities," she said on X Social Network.

"With each shipment, we affirm friendship to the Ukrainian nation and its fight against the aggressor Russia, which is the biggest threat to world peace and security. Latvia annually allocates 0.25% of GDP to the military support of Ukraine. We will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and together with our allies," the prime minister said.