Facts

18:15 30.04.2024

Latvia to provide Ukraine with new package of military aid to improve air defense – PM

1 min read
Latvia to provide Ukraine with new package of military aid to improve air defense – PM

The Government of Latvia approved a new package of military aid to Ukraine that includes anti-aircraft guns and tactical unmanned surveillance systems, Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa has announced on Tuesday.

"The government has just approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft guns, tactical unmanned surveillance systems, as well as other essential material and technical assets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will help improve both Ukraine's air defense and intelligence capabilities," she said on X Social Network.

"With each shipment, we affirm friendship to the Ukrainian nation and its fight against the aggressor Russia, which is the biggest threat to world peace and security. Latvia annually allocates 0.25% of GDP to the military support of Ukraine. We will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and together with our allies," the prime minister said.

Tags: #latvia #military_aid

MORE ABOUT

20:40 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Latvia for decision to provide new package of military assistance to Ukraine

21:03 26.04.2024
Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

19:11 23.04.2024
USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

14:36 11.04.2024
Ukraine, Latvia enter into security agreement

Ukraine, Latvia enter into security agreement

12:41 04.04.2024
Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

20:59 22.02.2024
Latvia bans imports of Russian, Belarusian agricultural products

Latvia bans imports of Russian, Belarusian agricultural products

12:31 20.02.2024
Sweden to allocate $680 mln for military aid to Ukraine

Sweden to allocate $680 mln for military aid to Ukraine

19:29 16.01.2024
Latvia vows to help Ukraine facilitate its path to EU membership talks

Latvia vows to help Ukraine facilitate its path to EU membership talks

16:17 12.01.2024
UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

UK to provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln in military assistance – Sunak

21:34 11.01.2024
Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

Zelenskyy: EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine

There won’t be forced return of Ukrainian citizens of any gender or age to country at war – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We need significant acceleration in army supplies

MFA: Men of military age who update their data under law to be able to apply for consular services

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kyiv hands over 20 new Toyota Hilux pickup trucks to soldiers of third assault brigade – Klitschko

Dismantling of reinforced concrete tubes begins between subway stations Demiivska and Lybidska– Kyiv Metro

Trump considers it wrong for USA to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine than Europe

Zelenskyy thanks Norway for decision to increase support for Ukraine by $600 mln

First recruiting center for Ukrainian army opened in Kyiv

UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

AD
AD
AD
AD