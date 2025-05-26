Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 26.05.2025

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

1 min read
Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds has announced the dispatch of another 1,500 drones to Ukraine.

“Another 1,500 combat drones are being delivered from Latvia to Ukraine. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones in the first half of the year as part of the international drone coalition," he wrote on the social network X.

Latvia delivered about 5,000 drones to Ukraine in 2024. The Drone Coalition was officially created on February 14, 2024. It provides external support to Ukraine through the supply of military UAVs.

The project was initiated by Latvia and is coordinated by this country together with the UK. Currently, about 17 European countries participate in the Drone Coalition.

Tags: #drones #ukraine #latvia

MORE ABOUT

20:54 26.05.2025
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

09:58 26.05.2025
Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

09:29 26.05.2025
Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

11:51 24.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

22:00 23.05.2025
"Tango Freedom" concert dedicated to the 215th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina was held in Kyiv

"Tango Freedom" concert dedicated to the 215th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina was held in Kyiv

21:10 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

09:46 20.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

09:19 19.05.2025
Two people injured in UAV attack in Sumy region

Two people injured in UAV attack in Sumy region

13:39 17.05.2025
Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

13:07 17.05.2025
Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Russia rules out US participation in Istanbul talks at last minute – Sybiha

Sweden provides SEK 4.8 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

AD
AD