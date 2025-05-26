Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds has announced the dispatch of another 1,500 drones to Ukraine.

“Another 1,500 combat drones are being delivered from Latvia to Ukraine. Two Latvian companies will supply 12,000 drones in the first half of the year as part of the international drone coalition," he wrote on the social network X.

Latvia delivered about 5,000 drones to Ukraine in 2024. The Drone Coalition was officially created on February 14, 2024. It provides external support to Ukraine through the supply of military UAVs.

The project was initiated by Latvia and is coordinated by this country together with the UK. Currently, about 17 European countries participate in the Drone Coalition.