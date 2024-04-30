Facts

17:13 30.04.2024

One railway worker killed, one wounded as Russia attacks Kharkiv – Ukrzaliznytsia

1 min read
One railway worker killed, one wounded as Russia attacks Kharkiv – Ukrzaliznytsia

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has reported the death of a railway fitter as a result of Russia's attack on Kharkiv on Tuesday. Another employee was wounded and received medical air on the spot.

"Sad news from Kharkiv. The family of railway workers has suffered losses as a result of a shelling attack. Oleksandr Kot, born in on 1998. Sincere condolences to the family. We are committed to ensuring financial and social support for his son and family," the company said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday, adding that the enemy forces inflicted a new targeted attack on the civilian railway infrastructure.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia

