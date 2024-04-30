Facts

12:11 30.04.2024

Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

1 min read
Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

One civilian in Kharkiv was killed and seven were injured as a result of strikes by Russian occupiers on Kharkiv on Tuesday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Information on the victims has been clarified. One was killed, seven wounded," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

This information was confirmed by head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov. "We previously gave a message about two dead people. One person really confirmed the fact, the other, fortunately, did not. Since the debris is being dismantled, we are providing only preliminary information," he said on the telethon.

As reported, the occupiers struck Kholodnohirsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv, hits were recorded on civilian infrastructure, as well as near the park area. Earlier, Synehubov reported about two dead and six injured as a result of the hit.

Tags: #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

11:18 30.04.2024
Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

09:16 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

20:09 29.04.2024
Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

Situation in Chasiv Yar difficult but controlled, no Russian troops in town – Khortytsia Group

19:48 29.04.2024
Man injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – updated information

Man injured in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – updated information

15:17 27.04.2024
Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

18:58 23.04.2024
Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

Shelling by Russians of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in 2022 aimed at causing damage to nuclear facility; they're qualified as ecocide – prosecutor's office

17:45 23.04.2024
EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV – AUTHORITIES

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHARKIV – AUTHORITIES

09:54 23.04.2024
Russians damage TV tower in Kharkiv with X-59 missile – Special Communications Service

Russians damage TV tower in Kharkiv with X-59 missile – Special Communications Service

17:53 09.04.2024
Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

15:52 09.04.2024
At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

At least three people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv center – Terekhov

AD

HOT NEWS

Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin

Two people killed, six injured as result of strikes on Kharkiv

Zelenskyy on strikes in Odesa, Kharkiv: It’s important that all services, on whose work lives of Ukrainians depend, respond as fast as possible

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

LATEST

Duchess of Edinburgh meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visits Irpin

Germany transfers 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, IRIS-T missile, 155 caliber ammo to Ukraine

According to preliminary data, strike on Odesa carried out by Iskander with cassette part

Ukraine once again clarifies info on derogation from obligations under Convention on Protection of Human Rights, Fundamental Freedoms – MFA

Stoltenberg: Ukraine must generate, maintain its armed forces to win

Death toll of missile strike in Odesa increased to four, 27 injured, with pregnant woman, two children among them

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation strike five enemy locations, rocket launchers hit one

DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

Russian forces drop two guided bombs on village in Sumy region, destroy local school – local authorities

Number of victims in Odesa increased to 17

AD
AD
AD
AD