Info about second victim in Kharkiv not confirmed, seven people wounded

One civilian in Kharkiv was killed and seven were injured as a result of strikes by Russian occupiers on Kharkiv on Tuesday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Information on the victims has been clarified. One was killed, seven wounded," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

This information was confirmed by head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov. "We previously gave a message about two dead people. One person really confirmed the fact, the other, fortunately, did not. Since the debris is being dismantled, we are providing only preliminary information," he said on the telethon.

As reported, the occupiers struck Kholodnohirsky and Kyivsky districts of Kharkiv, hits were recorded on civilian infrastructure, as well as near the park area. Earlier, Synehubov reported about two dead and six injured as a result of the hit.