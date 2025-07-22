Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:18 22.07.2025

Health Ministry signs 11 security agreements in healthcare with European partners - Liashko

The Ministry of Health has signed 11 security agreements in the field of healthcare with European partners.

As reported by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko on his Facebook page, agreements have now been signed with Latvia, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Estonia, France, Norway and Italy.

In addition, Liashko reported that within the framework of the international medical partnership launched in 2023 at the initiative of Olena Zelenska, 66 memorandums of cooperation between medical institutions from 24 countries have been signed. In particular, 37 Ukrainian and 45 foreign institutions have already joined the partnership

"European integration is an unchanging strategic course of Ukraine. The Ministry of Health is implementing European integration initiatives that strengthen our healthcare system. Today we have a record figure of 88% implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU in the healthcare sector," Liashko said.

Tags: #ministry_of_health #viktor_liashko

