Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 22.07.2025

NABU, SAPO, might be pressured, cases could be 'stripped'

2 min read
NABU, SAPO, might be pressured, cases could be 'stripped'

The Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos admits a negative scenario of events could develop: further pressure on him and the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), including conducting investigative actions and opening cases.

"We expect further developments, including calculating negative scenarios - putting pressure directly on me and the head of the SAPO, possibly conducting investigative actions, closing, some cases - we admit that all these things can happen," the NABU director said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The information about the planned attack was quite a long time ago. We knew that something was going to happen. There was information in part that there could be legislative initiatives, there was information that there could be such things as searches, procedural actions, filing suspicions," he added.

According to the NABU director, these signs were known and international partners were informed.

"The fact that this happened during the trip to London - well, perhaps, we assume that the absence of two leaders triggered, one might say, this process. It would be possible to use our business trip in order not to communicate too quickly with journalists," he said, noting that this is just an assumption.

"We really need to distinguish between the issues of counterintelligence activities and exposing traitors... And the other component is when such things ... are used as pressure on anti-corruption institutions, then this is a huge issue," Kryvonos said.

According to him, this situation is the consequences of the work of anti-corruption bodies.

"We are exclusively investigating high-ranking corruption. I believe that, including the fact that a number of people's deputies, who, having an obvious conflict of interest, happily voted for this bill, yes, this is a matter of pressure on NABU and SAPO, and a consequence of our activities," he said.

Tags: #nabu #kryvonos

MORE ABOUT

22:10 22.07.2025
Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

21:07 22.07.2025
Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

20:53 22.07.2025
EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

18:16 22.07.2025
European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

16:54 22.07.2025
NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

16:42 22.07.2025
Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

15:59 22.07.2025
Pressure on us, SAPO head, 'stripping' of cases possible negative scenario

Pressure on us, SAPO head, 'stripping' of cases possible negative scenario

15:46 22.07.2025
Anti-corruption agencies appeal to EU, American partners and IMF over NABU and SAPO situation - NABU director

Anti-corruption agencies appeal to EU, American partners and IMF over NABU and SAPO situation - NABU director

15:42 22.07.2025
Zheleznyak initiates resolution to cancel vote on law limiting NABU and SAPO independence

Zheleznyak initiates resolution to cancel vote on law limiting NABU and SAPO independence

15:31 22.07.2025
Stefanchuk sends bill restricting NABU and SAPO independence to president for signature

Stefanchuk sends bill restricting NABU and SAPO independence to president for signature

HOT NEWS

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

Dpty PM Kachka assures European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine's commitments to join EU remain fully in force

Israeli FM arrives in Kyiv

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

LATEST

Center for Civil Liberties calls on President of Ukraine to veto law on NABU, SAPO

Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

Dpty PM Kachka assures European Commissioner Kos: Ukraine's commitments to join EU remain fully in force

Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

The Netherlands ready to make 'significant contribution' to Ukraine's additional air defense

Israeli FM arrives in Kyiv

Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

Ten-year-old child killed, 18 people injured due to enemy shelling of Kramatorsk district

Health Ministry signs 11 security agreements in healthcare with European partners - Liashko

AD
AD