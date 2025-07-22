Interfax-Ukraine
16:54 22.07.2025

NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) got too close to someone in their investigations, which is why the Verkhovna Rada limited their independence, Member of Parliament Anastasia Radina (Servant of the People faction), the head of the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy, has said.

"If I understand correctly, …in many investigations they (NABU and SAPO) got too close to someone," Radina said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to her, the bill eliminates the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"According to this law, the SAPO actually becomes a fiction... After all, there will be no possibility to independently investigate in the anti-corruption bureau. The Prosecutor General will be able to request documents at any time, give mandatory instructions, transfer the case under the control of other prosecutors, close the case, because, for example, the defense side is concerned about this. The Prosecutor General can do all this," the People's Deputy emphasized.

According to Radina, the Prosecutor General is the most politically unprotected law enforcement officer in Ukraine, "because in order to dismiss him, it is enough to simply press 226 buttons in the hall (of the Verkhovna Rada - IF-U)."

Radina added that today everyone was convinced "that these buttons in the hall are being pressed."

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada limited the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

The relevant bill No. 12414 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the features of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances under martial law was voted for in the second reading and in total by 263 people's deputies.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #anastasia_radina

