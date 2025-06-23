Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:59 23.06.2025

Number of injured as result of missile strike on Ground Forces training ground increases to 14

1 min read

The number of injured people as a result of a missile strike on a Ground Forces training ground on Sunday has increased to 14 people, the Land Forces Telegram channel reports.

"According to updated information as of 19:27, the number of injured people is 14," the message states.

As reported, on Sunday, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on a training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where training sessions were held with servicemen, resulting in the deaths and injuries of personnel. Their number was not reported, it was only noted that thanks to the proven safety measures when receiving an air raid alert, numerous personnel losses were avoided.

