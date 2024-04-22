Hamburg Mayor arrives in Kyiv, planning meeting with Klitschko

Mayor of Hamburg (Germany) Peter Tschentscher has arrived in Kyiv and is planning to discuss cooperation with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Today in the Ukrainian capital I am speaking with Vitali Klitschko about the support within the framework of our Pact for Solidarity and the Future. I would like to get to know Kyiv, express our solidarity and discuss the cooperation between our cities," he said on X Social Network on Monday.

"The people of Ukraine are confronting Russian aggression with courage, perseverance and great strength. Our support must continue until the war is over and reconstruction can begin," Tschentscher said.