A bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress arrived in Kyiv on Monday, April 22, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reports.

“U.S. Embassy Kyiv is pleased to welcome a bipartisan congressional delegation today — Congressman Tom Kean, Congressman Bill Keating, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, and Congressman Nathaniel Moran. Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering,” the Embassy said on X.