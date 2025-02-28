Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan delegation of U.S. Senate in Washington

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate in Washington before his visit to the White House.

"Continuation of military assistance to our country and relevant legislative initiatives, a meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, our vision of ending the war, and the importance of reliable security guarantees became the main topics of our talks," the President of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy thanked for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of full-scale Russian aggression. "We are proud to have such strategic partners and friends as the United States of America," the President added.