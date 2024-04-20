Two enemy guided airstrikes, three reconnaissance aircraft eliminated – Air Forces

At night, the defense forces eliminated two enemy X-59/X-69 aircraft missiles launched from the Black Sea, as well as three reconnaissance drones, the Air Force reported.

"Two X-59/X-69 guided aviation missiles were destroyed by means of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force," the report says.

Also, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed in the southern direction: two Orlan-10 and one Supercam.

The command reports that on the night of April 20, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 anti–aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, as well as two X-59/X-69 guided aviation missiles from the Black Sea.