Facts

11:31 19.04.2024

Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

1 min read
Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

There are three children among the victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk region last night, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Three children were killed in Synelnykove. A girl, 14, and two boys, 6 and 8. The total number [of victims] is six people. Another six people were injured. Three dozen of private houses were damaged. Four [houses] were destroyed. Several fires were extinguished. All services are working on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

A large-scale fire in a multi-storied building was put out in Dnipro, the official said.

"Half of 16 people injured in the city were hospitalized. All of them are in moderate condition. The people suffered shrapnel wounds, bone fractures, bruises, cut wounds. The people are very frightened. Psychologists are operating near the destroyed house," he said.

Three people were injured in Kryvy Rih, two of them were hospitalized in moderate condition.

An administrative building was damaged in Pavlohrad.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

09:49 19.04.2024
State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

09:33 19.04.2024
Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

09:26 19.04.2024
Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

12:56 18.04.2024
Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

20:05 12.04.2024
Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

Private houses, power lines damaged as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

13:43 03.02.2024
Two fires break out, 15,000 people cut off power supply after drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

Two fires break out, 15,000 people cut off power supply after drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

20:22 29.01.2024
Russian troops attack Nikopol area with three kamikaze drones during day, fire five more times from artillery – Lysak

Russian troops attack Nikopol area with three kamikaze drones during day, fire five more times from artillery – Lysak

12:55 08.01.2024
Number of casualties of missile attack in Novomoskovsk increases to 27 people – local authorities

Number of casualties of missile attack in Novomoskovsk increases to 27 people – local authorities

11:11 08.01.2024
In Novomoskovsk, 24 people injured from Russian shelling, woman killed in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk administration

In Novomoskovsk, 24 people injured from Russian shelling, woman killed in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk administration

10:39 08.12.2023
In Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial enterprise damaged as result of missile attack – regional head

In Dnipropetrovsk region, industrial enterprise damaged as result of missile attack – regional head

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelenskyy about attack on Dnipro: We must defeat Russian terror

Six people, incl two children, killed in Russia's attack on Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security situation in Donetsk region

Kyivstar appoints Olenytska director of corporate relations

URCS volunteers help people injured in missile attack on Dnipro

UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

GUR: Russian Tu-22M3 downed by same means as A-50

Defense forces destroy 15 missiles, 14 drones, Tu-22M3 bomber last night

Stoltenberg: NATO compiles data about available air defense systems, focused on Patriot, working with Allies to redeploy some of their systems to Ukraine

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian Jewish community on eve of Passover holiday

Seventy-one military clashes recorded on front line – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

AD
AD
AD
AD