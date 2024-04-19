Three children aged 6 to 14 among victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove – regional administration

There are three children among the victims of Russia's attack on Synelnykove in Dnipropetrovsk region last night, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Three children were killed in Synelnykove. A girl, 14, and two boys, 6 and 8. The total number [of victims] is six people. Another six people were injured. Three dozen of private houses were damaged. Four [houses] were destroyed. Several fires were extinguished. All services are working on the spot," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

A large-scale fire in a multi-storied building was put out in Dnipro, the official said.

"Half of 16 people injured in the city were hospitalized. All of them are in moderate condition. The people suffered shrapnel wounds, bone fractures, bruises, cut wounds. The people are very frightened. Psychologists are operating near the destroyed house," he said.

Three people were injured in Kryvy Rih, two of them were hospitalized in moderate condition.

An administrative building was damaged in Pavlohrad.