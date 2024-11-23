Czech Republic already allocates about EUR1 mln for gas heaters, medical equipment, generators in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Czech Republic, which has taken patronage over the restoration of Dnipropetrovsk region, has already allocated about EUR 1 million to provide people in the region with gas heaters, medical equipment, water treatment plants and generators, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"We are grateful to the Czech Republic for its patronage over the restoration of Dnipropetrovsk region. We plan to hold the first meeting of the relevant Ukrainian-Czech working group soon. The Czech government has already allocated about EUR 1 million to provide people in Dnipropetrovsk region with gas heaters, medical equipment, water treatment plants and generators. We are sincerely grateful to our Czech partners for this," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart in Kyiv.

The minister said as a result of the agreements between the prime ministers, a Ukrainian-Czech business council was formed within the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine, and it will facilitate interaction between companies and investors, including in the context of restoration.

In addition, the heads of the Foreign Ministries discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, in particular, the development of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. And also – increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor and introducing new tough restrictions against industries that feed the Russian war machine, primarily against metallurgy and the "shadow fleet."

Sybiha thanked the Czech Republic for its support of Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO, the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan, and energy assistance.