Facts

12:02 23.11.2024

Czech Republic already allocates about EUR1 mln for gas heaters, medical equipment, generators in Dnipropetrovsk region

2 min read
Czech Republic already allocates about EUR1 mln for gas heaters, medical equipment, generators in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Czech Republic, which has taken patronage over the restoration of Dnipropetrovsk region, has already allocated about EUR 1 million to provide people in the region with gas heaters, medical equipment, water treatment plants and generators, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"We are grateful to the Czech Republic for its patronage over the restoration of Dnipropetrovsk region. We plan to hold the first meeting of the relevant Ukrainian-Czech working group soon. The Czech government has already allocated about EUR 1 million to provide people in Dnipropetrovsk region with gas heaters, medical equipment, water treatment plants and generators. We are sincerely grateful to our Czech partners for this," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart in Kyiv.

The minister said as a result of the agreements between the prime ministers, a Ukrainian-Czech business council was formed within the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine, and it will facilitate interaction between companies and investors, including in the context of restoration.

In addition, the heads of the Foreign Ministries discussed the continuation of defense cooperation, in particular, the development of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. And also – increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor and introducing new tough restrictions against industries that feed the Russian war machine, primarily against metallurgy and the "shadow fleet."

Sybiha thanked the Czech Republic for its support of Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO, the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan, and energy assistance.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

12:55 23.11.2024
Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

12:23 23.11.2024
Czech Republic to continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all forms

Czech Republic to continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all forms

19:48 14.11.2024
Woman injured in enemy attack on Nikopol district

Woman injured in enemy attack on Nikopol district

11:33 02.11.2024
Syrsky discusses issues of support for Ukrainian army with delegation of Czech Armed Forces

Syrsky discusses issues of support for Ukrainian army with delegation of Czech Armed Forces

19:46 31.10.2024
Russians hit Nikopol region with artillery and drones: woman injured

Russians hit Nikopol region with artillery and drones: woman injured

10:54 08.10.2024
Ukrainian President signs decree on providing humanitarian aid to Czech Republic

Ukrainian President signs decree on providing humanitarian aid to Czech Republic

20:54 30.09.2024
Rada Committee Head Merezhko on by-elections to Czech Senate: main thing is parties supporting Ukraine retain majority

Rada Committee Head Merezhko on by-elections to Czech Senate: main thing is parties supporting Ukraine retain majority

09:17 24.09.2024
Czech Republic delivers 58 medium-sized cogeneration units to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Czech Republic delivers 58 medium-sized cogeneration units to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

12:05 03.09.2024
One person killed, six injured amid attack in Dnipro – region’s head

One person killed, six injured amid attack in Dnipro – region’s head

09:57 26.08.2024
One dead in enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

One dead in enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We must tell world truth about genocide against Ukrainians

About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

Trump considering candidacy of former intelligence chief for post of US special envoy for Ukraine

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

AD
AD
AD
AD