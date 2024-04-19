State Emergency Service reports eight dead, 29 injured in attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: State Emergency Service

According to the latest updates, eight people were killed and 29 people were injured as a result of Russia's massive missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"A five-storied apartment building was partially destroyed in Dnipro as a result of the enemy strikes against the civilian infrastructure. A fire broke out. It has been localized on the area of around 1,000 square meters. Two people were killed, 20 people were injured, including twelve who were rescued, in the city," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

In Synelnykove, four private houses were partially destroyed and ten private houses were damaged. Six people, including two children, were killed. Six people, including a child, were injured, two were rescued.

In Kryvy Rih, three people were injured.

Emergency and rescue operations continue. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working on the spots.