Stoltenberg confirms holding of meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on April 19

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed the holding of an extraordinary Ukraine-NATO meeting on April 19, at Ukraine's request.

"I had a telephone conversation with Jens Stoltenberg. The Secretary General of the Alliance confirmed the convening, at the request of Ukraine, of an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. It will take place on April 19 at the level of defense ministers," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday in the Telegram channel.

"Grateful to Jens Stoltenberg and partners for the quick response. Ukraine needs immediate steps to strengthen air defense. I informed Jens about the morning attack by Russian occupiers on a hotel in Chernihiv and the consequences of Russian terror for Ukrainian energy. We also discussed the status of the implementation of initiatives to supply shells to Ukraine," Zelenskyy also said.