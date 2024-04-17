Death toll from Russian missile attack on Chernihiv rises to 17 – State Emergency Service

The number of people killed as a result of Russia's missile strike against Chernihiv on Wednesday increased to 17, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Chernihiv. According to the latest updates, 17 people were killed, including two people who died in hospital. In addition, 60 people, including three children, were injured. Psychological aid was provided to 58 people," it said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, 16 dead and 61 injured, including three children, were reported.