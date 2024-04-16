Facts

17:18 16.04.2024

Ukrainian Navy Commander discusses Black Sea region security with Norwegian FM

2 min read
Ukrainian Navy Commander discusses Black Sea region security with Norwegian FM

Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa met with a Norwegian delegation led by Foreign Minister of Norway Espen Barth Eide, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy has said.

"As part of an official visit to Ukraine, a meeting was held in Odesa between the delegation of the Kingdom of Norway led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide and representatives of the UN World Food Program (WFP), which was attended by Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa took part and representatives of local authorities," it said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Also, during the visit to Odesa Sea Merchant Port, the head of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry and representatives of the UN World Food Program got acquainted with the functioning of the grain corridor in the Black Sea.

"During the meeting, the current security situation in the Black Sea region was discussed, including the issue of the mine danger in the Black Sea caused by Russian aggression. Mr. Espen Barth Eide was informed about some aspects of the activities of the national navy in the defense of our country," the press service said.

In addition, the parties discussed Norway's support and heard objective information about the situation in Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

Neyizhpapa thanked the Norwegian side for the constant support of Ukraine, and also expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.

Tags: #navy #norway

