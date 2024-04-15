Zelenskyy following HQ results: Decisive actions by allies to protect Israel are also possible in protecting Ukraine from Russian terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the decisive actions of the allies to protect Israel prevented terror and loss of infrastructure there; the same, he is convinced, is possible in protecting Ukraine from terror, which, like Israel, is not a NATO member.

"It is obvious that physical protection cannot completely protect some objects from terrorist attacks. Only sufficiently effective air defense can do this. We are grateful to those friends who understand this and quickly responded to our calls to support the Ukrainian air shield," Zelenskyy said.

Thus, according to him, the intensity of Russian attacks requires greater unity among the allies.

In particular, as Zelenskyy noted, by defending Israel, the free world demonstrated that such unity is not only possible, but also 100% effective.

"The decisive actions of the allies prevented the success of terror and the loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down. The same is possible in protecting Ukraine from terror, which, like Israel, is not a NATO member. And this does not require the activation of Article 5, just enough political will," he said.

The head of state also said the key topics of the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief were energy and the front.

In particular, Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, received intelligence data on the likely actions of the enemy, as well as a report from Defense Minister Rusmet Umerov on contracts for the supply of weapons, electronic warfare systems and drones.

In addition, the president heard reports from representatives of the energy industry on efforts to protect systems, restore damaged generation, and reconnect consumers.