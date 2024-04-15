Facts

18:03 15.04.2024

Kuleba, Norwegian FM discuss expanding program to support Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide discussed the need to expand the Norwegian five-year program to support Ukraine, Kuleba said at a joint press conference with Eide on Monday.

"Let me remind you that Norway is one of Ukraine's largest and most consistent partners. We highly appreciate the five-year long-term support package for Ukraine, the Fridtjof Nansen program. Today we talked not only about how to effectively use this program, but also about that there was an objective need to increase it, and I gave arguments to my colleague why there is every reason to expand this program," Kuleba said.

He said relevant discussions are ongoing in Norway.

"We will be grateful for a speedy decision," the minister said.

Eide, in turn, said Norway plans to continue to support Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister said he is glad that Norway is one of the major partners which contributes to Ukraine. He said they must do more, they must do better and must think more strategically so that Ukraine won, and Russia lost. He said it is needed to think about how to make sure that Ukraine can maintain its territory, sovereignty and independence, and this is important for Ukraine, and important for all: this is important for Norway and all democratic forces in Europe, the minister said.

Eide also said they understand that in order for this to end correctly, Ukraine needs more help, and accordingly Norway is trying to get other partners, other allies to also increase support for Ukraine at a critical moment.

