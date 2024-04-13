Facts

14:12 13.04.2024

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a working visit to Chernivtsi, took part in the presentation of the Made in Ukraine economic policy program with the participation of business, the presidential press service said on Friday evening.

"The defense industrial complex is a priority because of the war, and we need to be faster than our enemy. But businesses that provide jobs are just as important. The war has also led to the emergence of relocated businesses. I want you to understand why we are going to the regions: we want to help business," the president said.

Thus, according to him, it is important that each meeting within the Made in Ukraine platform results in the signing of contracts.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the programs implemented within the framework of the platform should increase the strength of the state, including the military. It is also a clear message to the world that Ukrainians have something to be proud of, something to offer, and something to compete with.

"The state holds the key to developing domestic production capacity. We can influence this in four main areas: demand stimulation programs, affordable loans, and grants, attracting investment to the real sector of the economy and developing export-oriented processing," Shmyhal said.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko said industry in Bukovyna accounts for 11.9% of GDP, which is a record since 2012.

"The growth is due to the relocation of large manufacturers to the region. Now they pay taxes and support the local budget. Last year, this helped to implement development projects in the region," she said.

According to Svyrydenko, this year Chernivtsi region will receive UAH 800 million within the economic platform to support its production potential.

It is noted, that a regional office of Made in Ukraine has already been opened in Chernivtsi.

