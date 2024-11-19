Economy

14:01 19.11.2024

Zelenskyy: New economic policy provides for business support, security and honesty of state

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new economic policy based on support for entrepreneurship, security of business and honesty of the state towards it.

"Despite all the difficulties of the war, the Ukrainian economy maintains basic stability. It needs a new economic policy of our state. A policy that will be based on several key things," he said during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to the president, the first point will be maximum support for Ukrainian entrepreneurship, localization and production in Ukraine, since it is necessary to expand access of Ukrainian producers to the public procurement market.

In his opinion, everything that can be produced in Ukraine should be produced in Ukraine and purchased from Ukrainian producers.

"Effective insurance of war risks is required. Consistent deregulation and protection of freedom of enterprise, which will be reflected in economic growth, are needed. A gradual reduction in the share of redistribution of GDP by the state is required," the head of state emphasized.

The second important principle in the new economic policy of Ukraine will be the safety of doing business and reducing pressure on business from all government institutions that control the activities of others, and do not create added value themselves. Zelenskyy is confident that the favorable Ukrainian jurisdiction and the attraction of investment are inseparable from the security of every "white" business in Ukraine.

The third principle is honesty in relations between the state and business, since, according to Zelenskyy, the state is interested in maximum and legal employment in Ukraine, de-shadowing.

He added that this cannot be achieved only by forceful measures, entrepreneurs need an incentive to de-shadow, and not new pressure.

Zelenskyy believes that this kind of economic policy can lead Ukraine to sustainable economic growth, a sufficient level of security for Ukraine's defense needs, and the preservation of human capital due to the fact that Ukrainians will be able to realize themselves and their aspirations in Ukraine.

"Without a strong economy, this will not happen. There will be no strong economy without respect for entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs. Therefore, in fact, we are not just talking about decisions on the economy. We are talking about a decision about the future," the president of Ukraine concluded.

Tags: #zelenskyy #economy

