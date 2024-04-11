Facts

20:36 11.04.2024

Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

Ukraine and Bulgaria will hold the Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on Monday, April 15, which will be attended by delegations from 42 states and eight international organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"The Russian aggression against Ukraine has undermined the security of the Black Sea and Azov regions and the whole of Europe and the world. In order to develop effective strategies in response to existing challenges and ensure sustainable development for all peace-loving states in the region, Ukraine and Bulgaria will jointly hold the Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15," the ministry said on its website.

It is noted that the conference is co-organized by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ukraine and Bulgaria in partnership with the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies.

The key topics of discussion for the conference participants will be the impact of Russian aggression on the security situation in the Black Sea-Azov region and beyond, strategies for responding to existing threats and the future of regional security, as well as the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

