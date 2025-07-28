Interfax-Ukraine
18:33 28.07.2025

Polish Unimot invests EUR55 mln in fuel terminal in Ukraine

KYIV. July 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Polish Unimot S.A. plans to create a fuel and energy complex in Mostyska, Lviv region, with estimated investments of EUR55-60 million, said director of relations with state authorities in Ukraine Unimot S.A. Nazariy Voliansky.

"We have already bought land in western Ukraine, in Mostyska. This will be a large fuel and energy complex project, the fuel terminal will cost about EUR55-60 million," he said during the roundtable "Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How the Government, Regions, and Business are Launching Recovery" at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He added that the company has already submitted an application to the Ministry of Economy to be recognized as a significant investor and expects to receive certain incentives from the state.

"We hope that we will receive them and start this project. It is currently in the stage of active preparation," he noted.

Voliansky specified that the indicated land plot "with a railway".

As reported, the European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with EUR76 million in grant aid for the construction of a Eurorail between Lviv and the border with Poland, Sknyliv-Mostyska II will be the first full-fledged section of the future direct railway connection with Europe by a European track.

Unimot S.A., founded in 2011, is an independent importer of liquid and gaseous fuels, offering diesel fuel, biofuel, liquefied gas, natural gas, electricity, motor oils and bitumen. It has been listed on the Main Market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2017. Since 2017, Unimot S.A. has been building a network of gas stations in Poland, and since 2019 in Ukraine under the AVIA brand, based on master franchise agreements.

