Facts

18:44 10.04.2024

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in first reading a bill on toughening liability for violation of the military registration procedure.

"The parliament has adopted (in first reading) bill No. 10379 amending the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses on violations of mobilization," member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the bill was backed in first reading by 254 MPs at the Wednesday plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt bill No. 10379 on liability for violation of the rules of military registration and the legislation on defense and mobilization.

The committee proposed that the Verkhovna Rada provide for a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 5,100 UAH for violation of military registration rules (from UAH 17,000 to UAH 22,500 UAH for a repeated violation or during a special period).

For violation of the legislation on defense and mobilization (Article 210-1), it is proposed to introduce fines in peacetime for citizens from 5100 UAH. up to 8500 UAH, for officials and legal entities 17000-34000 UAH, and in wartime for citizens 17000 - 22500 UAH, for officials and legal entities 34000 - 59500 UAH.

Government bill No. 10379 on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code regarding increased liability for military offenses was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 15, 2023.

