14:55 26.02.2022

Rada calls on UN to exclude Russia from UNSC – appeal

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the United Nations to exclude the Russian Federation from the Security Council, according to the collective appeal of the leadership of the Ukrainian parliament and all parliamentary factions and groups.

"The Verkhovna Rada appeals to the entire civilized world with a call to condemn and punish the terrorist state of the Russian Federation... We call for the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council. A terrorist country has no right to be there and destroy the very foundations of world security," the Rada says.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #united_nations
Interfax-Ukraine
