Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

The Verkhovna Rada has called on international institutions, parliaments and foreign governments to step up efforts to release and return to Ukraine Ukrainian journalists captured and illegally detained by the Russian Federation, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, said on Telegram.

According to him, at the plenary session of the parliament on Wednesday, 293 MPs supported resolution No. 11034 on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the United Nations, parliaments and governments of states - to the members of the European Union and NATO, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe, OSCE, NATO, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International and European Federations of Journalists, the International non-governmental organizations such as Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders on ensuring the release and return to Ukraine of captured and illegally detained journalists (including civilian journalists).

In the address, the Verkhovna Rada invited the international community to increase political and diplomatic pressure on the Russian Federation to protect the rights of journalists, ensure their safety, as well as the return of captured and illegally detained Ukrainian journalists.

In addition, the Ukrainian Parliament called on the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the UN Committees against Torture and Human Rights, to strengthen their work on compliance with international humanitarian law in relation to Ukrainian prisoners of war held by the Russian Federation and to prevent torture, humiliation of honor and dignity, human rights violations, and the location of all captured citizens of Ukraine, including illegally detained Ukrainian journalists, along with civilians.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to bring to justice, including through the International Criminal Court, all those responsible for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity on the territory of Ukraine.