Facts

18:59 23.04.2024

Verkhovna Rada to improve military registration procedure during martial law

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada intends to improve the military registration procedure during martial law.

Relevant bill No. 11143 on amendments to some laws for the improvement of the procedure of military registration and acquiring the status of a war veteran during martial law was backed in first reading by 242 Members of Parliament (MP) at a Tuesday plenary session, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, the bill provides for the digitalization of the process of granting the status of a combatant and the expansion of the list of information processed in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons liable for Military Service and Reservists.

The bill, in particular, proposes to enter into the Register information about bringing to administrative responsibility for committing an administrative offense provided for in Articles 210, 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (date, number, summary of the protocol and/or resolution on an administrative offense), about bringing persons to criminal liability (report of suspicion, sending an indictment to the court), bringing to criminal liability on the basis of a court conviction, or having a criminal record. The bill also provides for the entry into the Register of information on the forced execution of a decision on the debtor (details and information of the enforcement document).

It is also proposed to enter into the Register information about family members of a conscript, a person liable for military service, a reservist, and the registration number of a taxpayer's account card; about the date of departure from Ukraine and the date of return; about work experience in the specialty.

In addition, the bill provides that the Register must contain a digitized photo of a citizen's face, information about the movement of persons to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine (date and direction), information about work experience, and an education document.

The bill proposes to amend the laws on the defense of Ukraine, on the protection of data in information and communication systems, on the basics of ensuring cybersecurity in Ukraine, on cloud services, on the status of war veterans, their guarantees of social protection, on the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Personnel and Reservists.

