15:06 27.11.2020

Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

The draft law on the restoration of responsibility for declaring false information and failure to submit a declaration by persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is the initiator of relevant bill No. 4434. The main committee in charge is the committee on law enforcement, the official website of the Ukrainian parliament said.

