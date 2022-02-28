Rada finance committee calls on worth financial community to introduce new santions against Russia

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has asked the leaders of the global financial community to introduce new sanctions against financial institutions of the Russian Federation, the head of the committee, Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"Our committee appealed to the leaders of the global financial community and politicians with an appeal to take immediate and effective measures against the aggressor by imposing new sanctions. First of all, to impose sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia and immediately freeze its assets," Hetmantsev said on this Telegram channel on Monday.

The profile committee also asks the global financial community to prohibit the Central Bank of Russia from accessing any operations and assets, to prohibit Russian organizations from accessing SWIFT, and to prohibit all investments in Russian assets.

The Committee also proposes to impose sanctions and freeze the assets of all Russian oligarchs within 24 hours, unless they publicly oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine.