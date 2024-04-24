Facts

15:00 24.04.2024

Rada adopts at first reading bill on state regulation of alcohol, tobacco products and fuel

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted at first reading bill No. 10346 on state regulation of production and circulation of excisable alcohol, tobacco products, and fuel, announced the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

"This is a completely new edition of Law No. 481 of Ukraine, which was adopted in 1995 and clearly needed significant updating over its nearly 30 years of operation," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The bill provides for simplifying the procedure for obtaining licenses and proposes transitioning to electronic licenses instead of paper ones. Perpetual licenses are introduced for all types of licensed economic activities. For certain types of retail trade in excisable products, an automatic procedure for obtaining licenses within one working day from the day of submitting the license application is introduced.

Furthermore, the structure and procedure for administering state registries are being improved.

To prevent illegal production of tobacco products, the bill introduces licensing for activities related to tobacco cultivation and fermentation of tobacco raw materials.

